First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

FPX stock opened at $81.62 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.90. The stock has a market cap of $730.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

