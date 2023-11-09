Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Fiserv worth $51,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $128,190,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 40.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,142,000 after purchasing an additional 629,477 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,919.2% during the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 529,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,846,000 after purchasing an additional 516,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 21.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,557,000 after purchasing an additional 266,154 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $119.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

