Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Lifted by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Fiserv by 98.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 186,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,549,000 after acquiring an additional 92,557 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 551,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 277,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,011,000 after buying an additional 33,448 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.13. 2,737,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.68.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

