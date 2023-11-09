Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Down to $24.08

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.08, but opened at $22.04. Fiverr International shares last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 380,215 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FVRR. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Fiverr International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $919.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 352,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 153,202 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,882,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 48.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 1,046.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 4,477.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Featured Articles

