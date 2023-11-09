FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $244.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

NYSE:FLT opened at $234.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $278.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.42.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.29. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

