FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. FLEETCOR Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $4.34 to $4.64 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

FLT stock opened at $235.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.42. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $278.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $283.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,367,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,823,000 after buying an additional 234,907 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,139,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

