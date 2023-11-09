Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,088 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $15,783,781,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.2 %

F stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

