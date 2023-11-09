Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $341,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

