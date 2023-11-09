FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 15,062 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,779 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 116,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.2% in the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 141,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 95,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 205,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,427 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,745,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.24. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

