FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,732 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,215,000 after purchasing an additional 71,462 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $148.34. 36,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.90 and a 12 month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

