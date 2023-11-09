FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of Kimball Electronics worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 0.4 %

KE stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $23.34. 3,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,255. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $579.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $496.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

