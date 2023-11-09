FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,143,000 after acquiring an additional 135,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,673,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,274,000 after acquiring an additional 176,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,415,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,528,000 after acquiring an additional 76,059 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 184,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,054. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

