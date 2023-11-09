FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of APTV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.57. 201,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,884. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTV

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.