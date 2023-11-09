FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $239,625,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 8.0% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 29,547 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 16.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 46,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TGT traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.64. The company had a trading volume of 685,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,608. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.32.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.35.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

