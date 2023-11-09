FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,095,000 after purchasing an additional 414,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.09. 311,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.