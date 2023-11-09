FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 883.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.4 %

DE traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $370.87. 104,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.