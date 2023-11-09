FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 3.40% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KOCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

KOCT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,564 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.