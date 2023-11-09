FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,381.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.7 %

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,453. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

