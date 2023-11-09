FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.31 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.5% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.34. 112,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,325. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

