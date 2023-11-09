FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,053 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.34. 199,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.83. The company has a market capitalization of $111.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.