FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

TSN traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

