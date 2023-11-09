FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,236,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $137,652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,743,888,000 after buying an additional 485,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

LH stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.22. The company had a trading volume of 41,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,102. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.97 and a 200-day moving average of $213.74. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $222.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.09.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

