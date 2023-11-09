FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAPR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 87,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth about $554,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:KAPR traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,388 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

