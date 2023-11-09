FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,239 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,435,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,883,494. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

