FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,181 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 44,996 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, WPWealth LLP bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,109,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,667 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $427.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

