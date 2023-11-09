FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,144 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.01% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSEP. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 148,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 34,135 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.95. 71,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

