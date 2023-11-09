FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,505 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 965.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 40,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,895. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

