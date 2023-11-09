Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 15,553 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BEN

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.