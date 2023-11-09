Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 6,332 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,884,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,242,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,075 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3,174.0% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 520,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 504,574 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90,329 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 116,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 81,588 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHY stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

