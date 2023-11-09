Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 6,482 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 110.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,309,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,946,000 after purchasing an additional 74,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,365,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,302,000 after purchasing an additional 176,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $156.02 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.36.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

