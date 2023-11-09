Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 2,257 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,327,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
GOVT stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
