Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,744,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 17,150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 37,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,924 shares of company stock worth $1,089,486. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

