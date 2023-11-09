Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 52.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 95.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.94. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

