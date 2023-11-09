Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $76.10 on Thursday. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

