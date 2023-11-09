Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,937 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 1,698.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 54.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NRG opened at $45.68 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -17.08%.

NRG Energy Profile

Free Report

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

