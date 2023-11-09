Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,748,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,567,240,000 after acquiring an additional 520,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,030,201 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,738,845,000 after buying an additional 675,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Raymond James started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $144.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $155.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.23.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

