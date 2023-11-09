Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 120.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 80.0% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $9,027,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXM. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.54. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $123.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $420.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.79%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

