Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
V opened at $243.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $193.32 and a one year high of $250.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.71%.
V has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
