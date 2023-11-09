Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 122.9% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,498,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,564,000 after purchasing an additional 826,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,089,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,995,000 after buying an additional 46,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 831,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,930,000 after buying an additional 84,234 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $118.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.85. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.01 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.