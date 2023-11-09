Foster & Motley Inc. Has $709,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $119.34 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

