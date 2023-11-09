Foster & Motley Inc. Has $722,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

