Foster & Motley Inc. Has $734,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 6.3% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $220.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

