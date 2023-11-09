Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,856 shares of company stock worth $12,408,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $219.01 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.86 and its 200 day moving average is $201.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

