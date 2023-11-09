Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 2,051 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.91.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $117.05 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $163.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 203.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.