Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 2,200 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

