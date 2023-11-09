Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 59.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $29.80 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $764.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

