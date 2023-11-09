Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.15. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

