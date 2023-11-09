Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of HST opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

