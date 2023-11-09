Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE WSM opened at $149.82 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $164.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.42.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WSM. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.