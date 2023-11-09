Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,551 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 209,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

